Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Entegris worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Entegris by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

