Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

