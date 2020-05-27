Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following business segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies that own generation plants.

