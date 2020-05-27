Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Shares Up 5.7%

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03, 396,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 280,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEX. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 127.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 608,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 309,271 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth $2,715,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 249,090 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 181,876 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

