Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $63,731,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $41,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,495 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after acquiring an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 436,628 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

