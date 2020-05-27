Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Donaldson worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

