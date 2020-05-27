Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.01. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,327,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.