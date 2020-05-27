CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE CVI opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $5,181,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

