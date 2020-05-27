Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Cubic worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CUB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.