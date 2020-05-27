CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 6.1%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.73, approximately 1,127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get CryoPort alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.