Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.14 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

