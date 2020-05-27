Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,361,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,028,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,270,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,702,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,391,000.

SPIP stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

