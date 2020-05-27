Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 529,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.63. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

