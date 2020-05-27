Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

