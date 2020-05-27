Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

