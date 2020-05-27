Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

RHP opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

