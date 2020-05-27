Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

