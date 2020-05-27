Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,898 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

