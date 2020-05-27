Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.