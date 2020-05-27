Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.