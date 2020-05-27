Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,116,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 329,649 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 641,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after buying an additional 168,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 597,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 82,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.