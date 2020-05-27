Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,723,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.45%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

