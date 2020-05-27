Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.