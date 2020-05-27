Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

