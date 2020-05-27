Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,864 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 56,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

