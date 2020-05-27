Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

