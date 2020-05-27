Brokerages Set Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $48.85

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dell by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dell by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 340,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,828 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.46 on Friday. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

