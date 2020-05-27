Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $37.33

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

