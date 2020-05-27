Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Price Target at $28.20

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.63. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $47,045.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 1,200 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,753,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.