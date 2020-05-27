Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.17 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.