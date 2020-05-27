BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

