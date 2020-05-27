Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $339,920. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

