Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

