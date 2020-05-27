Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 386,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

