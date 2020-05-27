Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.14 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1,085.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 152,986 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.16. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

