Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Progress Software worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.