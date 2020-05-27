Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Store Capital worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,135 shares of company stock worth $811,558 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

