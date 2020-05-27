Bank of America Increases Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $57.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.54.

HZNP opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,732 shares of company stock worth $13,997,359. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

