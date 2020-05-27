Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 318,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $153,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

