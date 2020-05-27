Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,839 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,628,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.