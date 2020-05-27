Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

