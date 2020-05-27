Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

