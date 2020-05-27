Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.