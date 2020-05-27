Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Marcus & Millichap worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2,090.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 182,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 619,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 167,692 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE MMI opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

