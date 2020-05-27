Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

