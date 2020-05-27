Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot R. Salvador purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 109,747 shares of company stock worth $647,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

