Analysts Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $640.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $191.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

