Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.19. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

LMST opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan bought 10,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.