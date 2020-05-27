Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post ($0.10) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $15.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

