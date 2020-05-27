Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Noble Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 238,514 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,996 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

